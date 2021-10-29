Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 235,370 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 235,370 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $57,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.99 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.