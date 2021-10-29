Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 720,498 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,498 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $32,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in US Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in US Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in US Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 90,999 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in US Foods by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 239,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.59 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.