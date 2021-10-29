Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,455 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Equinor ASA worth $35,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

EQNR stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of -112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

