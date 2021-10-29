Polar Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Polar has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar. One Polar coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polar has a market cap of $199,538.68 and approximately $14,259.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00071564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00095579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.25 or 1.00315286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.12 or 0.06988249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00021328 BTC.

About Polar

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

