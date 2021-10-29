Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $115.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75. Polaris has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.