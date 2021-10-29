Polaris Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PII. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Shares of PII stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

