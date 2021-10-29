Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$9.00 EPS.

Shares of PII opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

