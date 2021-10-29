Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $125.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Shares of PII stock opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

