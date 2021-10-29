Polker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.28 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. Polker has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and $3.28 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00071993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00096584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,384.39 or 1.00128679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.38 or 0.07032237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,360,134 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

