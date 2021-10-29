Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $506.64 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $517.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.98 and a 200-day moving average of $448.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

