Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pool by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

POOL opened at $506.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $517.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $18,604,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

