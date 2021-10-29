Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.75. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.51 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

