Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.70.

POSH opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,178,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

