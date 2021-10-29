Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $43.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

PWCDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,628. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $35.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

