Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$45.13 Average PT from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

TSE:POW traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.22. 1,739,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.62. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.15 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.