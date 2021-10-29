Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Power Integrations updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 560,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

