PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of PPG Industries worth $52,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

