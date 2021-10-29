PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,380 ($18.03) on Thursday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 916 ($11.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The company has a market cap of £587.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,430.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,569.94.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.