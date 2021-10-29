PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PPL by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $29.07 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.