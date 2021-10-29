Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a growth of 288.8% from the September 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 477.3 days.
Shares of PRDSF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 8,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.
About Prada
