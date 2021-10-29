Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a growth of 288.8% from the September 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 477.3 days.

Shares of PRDSF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 8,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989. Prada has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

