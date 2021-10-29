Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Gap Up to $67.46

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.46, but opened at $70.86. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

