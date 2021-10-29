Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) Short Interest Up 397.1% in October

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 397.1% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,899,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,735,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PMGM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,033. Priveterra Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

