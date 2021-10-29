Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 61,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $276.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

