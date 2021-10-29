Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

PAYX opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

