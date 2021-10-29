Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 962.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

General Motors stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

