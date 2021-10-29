Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 785 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

SHW opened at $322.50 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $323.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.