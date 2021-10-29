Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $189,767,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE UPS opened at $211.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

