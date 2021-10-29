Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.06. Prologis posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $146.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.