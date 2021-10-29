Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.13.

NYSE:PLD opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $146.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

