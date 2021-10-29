Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 6.3%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 3,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,564,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $4,565,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

