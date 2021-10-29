ProShare Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PAVmed by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PAVmed by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PAVmed by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PAVmed by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. bought 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $478.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.22.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAVmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

