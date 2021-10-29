ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNX stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

