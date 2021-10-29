ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMMT stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

