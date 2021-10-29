ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,459 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

