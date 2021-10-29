ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 22,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,004. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

