ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,839 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,456,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8,434.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 1,501,811 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,470,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

