ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,397.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 242,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.