ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.87

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.87 and last traded at $136.67, with a volume of 147876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

