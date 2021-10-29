Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PVBC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. 28,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,945. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $253,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.