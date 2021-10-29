Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.77. 2,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,303. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Provident Financial Services worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

