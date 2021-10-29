Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,808 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Prudential Financial worth $75,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

PRU stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $114.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

