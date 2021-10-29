Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,300 shares, a growth of 216.1% from the September 30th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,359. Prudential has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Prudential by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Prudential by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

