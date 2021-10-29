PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

PSB stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $110.67 and a 52 week high of $181.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PS Business Parks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 284.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

