Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 34,416 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

