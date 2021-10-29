Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Best Buy worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,218,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 153.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 71,307 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

NYSE:BBY opened at $121.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

