Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.95 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Generac were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $4,202,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

GNRC stock opened at $503.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.36. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.56 and a twelve month high of $510.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.