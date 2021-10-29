Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $18.28 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

