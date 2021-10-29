Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,635 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

