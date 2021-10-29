Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,752 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $18,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $788,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $216.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average of $191.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $219.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

