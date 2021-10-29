Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 25,748 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $21,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

